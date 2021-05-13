Over 400 violators of SOPs arrested

MARDAN: Four gamblers were arrested in the Mardan city on Wednesday, while the police have rounded up more than 400 people over violation of Corona SOPs during the last several days.

A police spokesman said that the arrestees identified as Sabz Ali, Anwar Zeb, Lal Bahadur and Sardar, were busy in playing cards when raided by the cops. The police also seized the money on bet. Meanwhile, the spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, as many as 400 people have been arrested and 323 FIRs lodged over violations of Covid SOPs in the district.