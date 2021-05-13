There are many countries that have put a ban on the circus and other entertainment shows that use wild animals to entertain people. Unfortunately, Pakistan is not in the list of those countries. People involved in these so-called entertainment shows are notorious for cruelly beating and kicking wild animals in order to train them.

Even though circus groups are inactive these days, animals are still going through torturous training so that they can easily ‘perform’ once the country allows circus groups to hold their shows. It’s time the government took action against animal cruelty. Necessary steps should be taken to ban these shows.

Ayesha Imran

Karachi