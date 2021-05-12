Ganga Ram’s samadhi being renovated

LAHORE: Renovation and construction work is in full swing on Sir Ganga Ram's samadhi at Ravi Road on the direction of Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Dr Aamir Ahmed.

According to a press release issued by ETPB on Tuesday, the Chairman Board said that Ganga Ram's samadhi is being structured, painted and varnished properly. “The renovation and construction work is also being carried out on temples and gurdwaras across the country”.

The press release further said that the Shrine Branch of the Board is also working for the care and protection of the religious places of Hindus and Sikhs under the direction of the Board Chairman.

Additionally, the steps are also being taken to preserve the historical heritage across the province. ‘Tariq Wazir Khan, Additional Secretary Shrines, is taking keen interest and monitoring all the proceedings properly’.