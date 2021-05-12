Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district Tuesday. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Vailoo area of the district.

A senior police officer told the media that three militants have been killed whose identification is being ascertained while the operation is on in the area. He said militants turned down repeated surrender offers. Indian troops fully infected with COVID-19 are spreading the dreaded virus in the territory during house to house searches as the authorities have kept whole the Kashmir valley under siege.