Going digital

The world has made the most of technological innovation. In Pakistan, however, institutions seem reluctant to embrace technology. Although a number of departments introduced online services, many institutions aren’t open to shifting to digital tools. The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), for instance, hasn’t introduced the online payment option so far. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that the shift to digital technologies is inevitable.

Instead of forcing people to visit a bank’s branch to deposit the exam fee, the FPSC should introduce online payment option.

Baqaullah Dahani

Larkana