close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

Wasa to increase water supply timing during Eid holidays

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has announced that it will continue to operate its tube-wells during Eid holidays.

In a message to the citizens, Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that for the convenience of the people during the Eid, the operating time of tube-wells across the city has been increased. In the first shift, tube-wells will be operated from 03:30am to 11am, he said adding the second shift will start at 12 noon and would continue till 2pm while the third and the last shift will start from 5pm and will end at 9pm.

Latest News

More From Lahore