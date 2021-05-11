close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

Three die in Jamrud road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

BARA: Three persons died and 19 others sustained injuries when a coach and a trailer collided in Jamrud tehsil on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said that a speedy coach was heading to Torkham from Rawalpindi when the driver lost control over the steering and hit the truck coming from opposite direction in Surkamar area.

Those who died were identified as driver Hazrat Bilal, hailing from Pabbi area in Nowshera district, and Lal Gul and Khushal Khan Khattak belonging to Afghanistan.

The injured including Torabaz, Amanullah, Sher Aman, Warat, Rabia, Jehangir, Sheengul, Piruddin, Kitab Jan, Gul Wali, Aziz Khan, Fateh Muhammad and Faridun, all hailing from Afghanistan, were shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC). Meanwhile, a man was killed by armed men in Shalobar area in Bara tehsil, local sources said. Other details could not be ascertained.

Latest News

More From Pakistan