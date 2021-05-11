Three die in Jamrud road accident

BARA: Three persons died and 19 others sustained injuries when a coach and a trailer collided in Jamrud tehsil on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said that a speedy coach was heading to Torkham from Rawalpindi when the driver lost control over the steering and hit the truck coming from opposite direction in Surkamar area.

Those who died were identified as driver Hazrat Bilal, hailing from Pabbi area in Nowshera district, and Lal Gul and Khushal Khan Khattak belonging to Afghanistan.

The injured including Torabaz, Amanullah, Sher Aman, Warat, Rabia, Jehangir, Sheengul, Piruddin, Kitab Jan, Gul Wali, Aziz Khan, Fateh Muhammad and Faridun, all hailing from Afghanistan, were shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC). Meanwhile, a man was killed by armed men in Shalobar area in Bara tehsil, local sources said. Other details could not be ascertained.