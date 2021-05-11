close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

Lightning kills youth in Dir

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

TIMERGARA: A young man was killed after being struck by lightning in Zardali Banda in Samarbagh tehsil just an hour before Iftar here on Monday, locals said.

They said lightning struck the house of one Said Rahman, killing his 22-year- old son Javed as the unexpected rain coupled with windstorm lashed parts of Lower Dir. Tasleem Bibi, daughter of Said Rahman, sustained injuries in the incident. She was rushed to a local hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan