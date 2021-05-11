Lightning kills youth in Dir

TIMERGARA: A young man was killed after being struck by lightning in Zardali Banda in Samarbagh tehsil just an hour before Iftar here on Monday, locals said.

They said lightning struck the house of one Said Rahman, killing his 22-year- old son Javed as the unexpected rain coupled with windstorm lashed parts of Lower Dir. Tasleem Bibi, daughter of Said Rahman, sustained injuries in the incident. She was rushed to a local hospital.