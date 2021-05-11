26 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 26 patients died from COVID19 and another 1,393 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,058 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 319,365 in the province. After 9,058 fatalities and recovery of a total of 271,825 patients so far, 38,482 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different public and private hospitals.