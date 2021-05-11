Call to open schools in Punjab after Eid

LAHORE: Serving Schools Association (SSA) President Mian Rizaur Rahman has said that any move to abolish Islamic content from the national curriculum will be met with strong resistance at the national level.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he demanded the government announce dates for Matriculation and Intermediate examinations and reopen schools immediately after Eidul Fitr where COVID-19 cases had dropped.

He also demanded the government allow children to take Cambridge exams or award assessed grades to them. He said the government should issue education card on the pattern of health card.