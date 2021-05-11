‘Safety of citizens top priority’

Islamabad: Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that Islamabad police is trying its best to secure the capital and to ensure the safety of its citizens, a police spokesman said.

During the last 24 hours, he said that 19 criminals including 11 alm-seekers were arrested during crackdown against outlaws and professional alm-seekers. According to details, Ramana police arrested a bike lifter namely Umer Ejaz and recovered a stolen motorbike from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Awais Masih and recovered 10 wine bottles.

Shams colony police arrested accused Ehsan Tariq and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Koral police arrested accused Zaheer Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Ameer and Basit and recovered 430 gram hashish and 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Margalla police arrested accused Imran Naseer. Golra police arrested accused Muhammad Saleem and recovered six cartridges of pistol 30 bore from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During a special crack down police teams arrested 11 professional alm-seekers from various areas of the city.

SSP (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

Appointment

Rawalpindi: Dr Hasan Orooj, director general Health, Directorate of Health Services, Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad, has been appointed as adjunct faculty In Department of Public Health at University of Health Science, Lahore, says a press release.

The Vice Chancellor of University of Health Science has appointed Dr Hasan Orooj for the academic session 2020-2021, as per policy of the university approved by its Board of Governors.