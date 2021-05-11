Transport owners, passengers defy SOPs

LAHORE:Corona SOPs violation at bus terminals went unchecked here on Monday. Passengers travelling to Gujranwala, Daska, Sialkot and Pasrur in vans were not wearing masks, gloves and using sanitizer. Passengers travelling to Multan, Bahawalpur and Sadiqabad on buses were also without masks and taking no precautions. These buses were running with complete occupancy from the city while the government had allowed 50 per cent occupancy of the passengers. In vans/Hi-Ace passengers were sitting very close to each other without wearing masks, gloves and having sanitizers. They were not observing social distancing at general bus stand while transport owners were busy making money from the passengers.

Amina who was travelling to Gujranwala told The News that she was not provided masks and gloves. Her temperature was not checked by the van owner. She said that she was happy that she was going home. Another passenger, Muhammad Jameel, who was travelling to Sadiqabad, told The News that before getting in the bus, he was not provide mask, gloves and sanitizer. He added that his temperature was not checked.

Bus/Adda managers were sitting without masks too. Those who were issuing tickets and collecting money were not taking care of SPOs issued by the government. Transporters were not following the SOPs. The arrangements on Daewoo Bus Services, Faisal Movers, Bilal Travels and other bus stops were good and SOPs were being followed. When contacted on the issue, Lahore District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Ghayasuddin said action was taken against the transport owners who violated the SOPs. Vehicles were impounded in the presence of commissioner Lahore, he said and claimed that Lahore general bus stand was not his domain. Administrator of Lahore general bus stand told The News that fine of Rs4, 00,000 was imposed on transporters over violation of SOPs. Ten vehicles were impounded, he said. He said they had a meeting with transport owners and asked them to follow corona SOPs. Those who violated the SOPs were punished, he said. According to him, it was last day for the transporters to run the buses or vehicles. After that there would be a complete lockdown. No one would be allowed to run the buses, he said.