Couple found murdered in Hassan Town house

LAHORE:Some unidentified suspects killed an elderly couple under mysterious circumstances in Sabzazar police limits here on Monday.

The victims identified as Syed Anis-ud-Din, 60, and Nasira Bibi, 45, lived in their house in Hassan Town. On the day of the incident, they were spotted dead in their house. Anis’s brother-in-law from first wife, who lived nearby, informed the police. The victims were stabbed. Police launched an investigation.

According to an initial report, Nasira was second wife of Anis. His first wife died sometimes ago. He had two children from the first wife. After the death of his first wife, he married Nasira. His both sons were settled abroad. His in-laws from first wife also lived nearby his house. Police said the bodies were decomposed. It looked they might have been murdered at least three days back (Friday). When the family members could not make contact with them, they asked his in-laws who lived nearby to get information about them. Police have removed the bodies to morgue.

ROBBER ARRESTED: One suspected robber was arrested by a Dolphin Squad on Monday while his two accomplices managed to flee after seeing the police.

According to details, three suspects involved in committing bids using a friend’s car had barged into a house and were busy in looting spree on gun point. After sensing the situation, a neighbour made a call on 15 and a Dolphin Squad rushed to the spot. On seeing police team, two suspects identified as Ali and Waseem fled from the scene. Police recovered a Cultus car and other valuables from their custody and were searching for the fleeing suspects.

THREE CRIMINALS HELD: Millat Park police arrested three suspected criminals - Nasir Khan, Bilal and Abdul Razzaq - on Monday.

Police also recovered two pistols, magazines, two motorcycles, two mobile phones and other valuables from their possession. They confessed of committing various theft and robbery bids. Police said that the suspects were history-sheeters.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables worth thousands of rupees were gutted in five incidents of fire in the provincial capital on Monday.

According to details, the first fire case was reported in a godown on Khokhar Road, Badami Bagh reportedly due to short circuit. Nearby people called the rescue teams which extinguished the fire. The second case was reported in a house in Garrison Homes. Third case was reported in a house in Ali View Garden on Bedian Road, fourth in an office in Jasmin Park View Society on Multan Road and the fifth case was reported in a house on Shadman. No loss of life or injury was reported in these incidents.

DRUG DEALER DETAINED: Lohari Gate arrested a suspected drug dealer Rizwan on Monday. Police also recovered 1460 grams of charas and cash from his possession. A case has been registered against him.