Mon May 10, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

Zardari demands UN to take notice of Palestinians massacre

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has condemned Israeli barbarism against the Palestinians and demanded the UN to take notice of Palestinians massacre.

“Israel is oppressing Palestinians and India is oppressing Kashmiris as the hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with the Palestinian brothers,” he said in a statement Sunday. Zardari said the judicial assassination of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto affected the unity of Muslims. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the advocate of the Palestinian people. She raised voice against the exploitation of Muslims at the United Nations,” he added.

