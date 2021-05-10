close
Mon May 10, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

LWMC prepares waste management plan

Lahore

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared waste management plan for the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr to keep the City neat and clean. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the company planned to clean all commercial markets, mosques and graveyards. LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan said that teams had been divided into three shifts for work on Eid days. All the operation teams, including senior management, will be present in field one day before Eid.

