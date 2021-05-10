Azma for action against PTI leaders

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has demanded the Supreme Court take action against PTI leaders for criticising court verdicts.

In a statement issued here Sunday, Azma Bukhari said that PTI flayed Seth Waqar, the judge who gave a verdict in Musharraf’s treason case besides ridiculing the two other judges who were part of the same bench. The PTI leadership criticised the Lahore High Court for allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment and then they launched verbal attacks on Islamabad High Court for granting bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds, Azma stated. She stated that the courts were criticised for granting bails to Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz while the PTI leadership constantly levelled allegations against Justice Qazi Faiz Issa. Azma alleged that the Prime Minister's social media team ran an organised campaign against Justice Faiz Issa and his family for several months. She said for the past three days, a propaganda campaign had been launched against the decision of the Lahore High Court for allowing Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment. Azma demanded the Supreme Court Chief Justice take action against those who were contemptuous of the judges and the courts.