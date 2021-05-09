Cops claim arresting wife’s killer, two phone snatchers

MARDAN: A man was arrested in his wife’s murder case while two members of a street criminals’ gang were arrested in separate raid on Saturday.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that following a report about the murder of wife of Zain Noor Shah, the DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan formed a team of Lundkhwar Police Station. The police initially arrested one suspect, but the prime accused Zain Noor Shah had fled the scene. The husband of the slain woman was arrested on Saturday and he confessed his crime of killing wife with a sharp-edged weapon.

The cops of Shahbaz Garhi Police Station also arrested two accused after they snatched mobile phone from a local resident. The accused, Shad Ali and Muhammad Sayed, confessed during interrogation that they have been snatching phones from people on gunpoint. The cops also seized stolen phones, weapons and a motorcycle used in the crimes.