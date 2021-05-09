Israeli attack on worshippers in Al Aqsa mosque condemned

LAHORE : Religious leaders strongly condemned the attack of Zionist army at Al-Aqsa mosque on Jumatul Wida wounding over two hundred worshippers including women and children, terming it a blatant attack on Muslim religious honour, and demanding the Muslim states boycott Israel and chalk out a joint strategy to protect the first Qibla of Muslims.

They said the Muslim countries who had acknowledged the illegal and illegitimate state of Israel under US pressure should feel the burden of this situation which was brought about due to their cowardice and opting for personal, financial favours instead of responding to the call of Islam.

JUI-F chief and PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Israel is a terrorist country and its terrorism on innocent unarmed Palestinian civilians has been a source of terror and pain for the entire Muslim world.

Addressing a meeting with senior party leaders on Saturday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said it was time the Muslim regimes which had acknowledged the illegal and illegitimate state of Israel should open their eyes and revoke their acknowledgement to Tal Aviv and OIC should immediately chalk out a line of action to stop such atrocities. He said Israeli terrorism under patronisation of Washington made the US as the biggest terrorist state which has been promoting terrorism against unarmed civilians and countries all over the world.

Jamaat Islami ameer Sirajul Haq while condemning the Zionist forces attack on Al-Aqsa mosque said these attacks began a few weeks ago but now the sudden escalation suggested it was part of a heinous design. He demanded the world community and OIC act immediately to prevent the desecration of the firs Qibla of Muslims from the hands of Zionist regime and protect the lives of innocent Palestinian Muslims.

Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh said it was high time the entire Muslim world should wake up and take concrete steps to prevent the desecration of the Muslim holy mosque and the lives of innocent Palestinians. He said the western world which championed the cause of freedoms, liberties and human rights must come forward to stop the state terrorism of Israel against unarmed civilians. He noted that Israel had crossed all limits of Islam-enmity and it was time Muslim nations rose to the occasion and take forceful steps to deal with the illegal and illegitimate state of Israel.

JUP vice president Qari Zawwar Bahadur said the silence of Muslim governments had encouraged the Zionist forces to the extent that now they invaded the Al-Aqsa mosque while the worshippers were busy offering Traveeh, they ran on mosque rugs without removing their shoes, beat up worshippers including women and children, wounding at least 200 of them.

He said if the Muslim rulers did not rise to the occasion and devised a collective forceful strategy to stop the terrorist state of Israel from killing and evicting out Palestinians from their lands, then it would become too late to act after sometime.

He said those Muslim countries who have acknowledged Israel to please Washington and secure financial benefits should feel the burden of this situation which was a direct result of their cowardice. He demanded the OIC and world countries to act immediately and play their role in preventing the conflict from getting larger.