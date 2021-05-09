Robber killed in police encounter

LAHORE : A robber was killed by police in a brief encounter in the limits of Harbanspura police on Saturday.

Two robbers broke into a bakery at Fateh Garh and took those present inside hostage at gunpoint. One of the robbers collected cash from the counter of the bakery and the other kept eye on the hostages. They were on their way back when police reached there upon being informed. The robbers went to the roof of a school and opened fire on the police party. Police also retaliated in the same fashion, as a result one of the robbers died on the spot and his accomplice escaped from the scene. Police removed the body of the robber, yet to be identified, to morgue.

Labourer electrocuted: A 45-year-old labourer died after being electrocuted while working in a plaza on Link Road Model Town on Saturday. The victim identified as Ejaz Khan was working in a plaza when he came in contact with a live wire, as a result of which he received serious electric shocks. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. His body was shifted to morgue.

438 arrested for possessing illegal weapons: Lahore police registered 436 cases and arrested 438 persons for possessing and displaying illegal weapons during the month of April. At least six Kalashnikovs, 33 rifles, 18 rifles, 2 revolvers, 370 pistols and 3504 bullets were also recovered from the possession of the accused. At least 83 persons were arrested by the City Division police, 111 by Cantt Division police, 32 by Civil Lines Division police, 112 by Sadar Division police, 39 by Iqbal Town Division police and 61 persons were arrested by Model Town Division police.

Robbers kill youth on resistance: A youth was killed by robbers at Mohlanwal, Sundar, on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Zaman. He was on his way home when robbers intercepted him and took him hostage at gunpoint. The victim offered resistance, on which, they shot at and injured him and escaped from the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police removed the body to morgue.