Funeral prayers held in UK, Europe for Sehrai

LONDON: Funeral prayers have been held in absentia for late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai in the several cities of the United Kingdom and Europe.

Prayers were held in mosques and community centres on Friday in London, Milan, Barcelona, Birmingham, Brescia, Berlin, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Bradford, Luton, Humberg, Leeds, Oldham, Walsall and other cities, a Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK press release said Saturday.

The prayers were organised on the call of TeK UK and Europe. TeK UK President Fahim Kayani and TeK Europe President Muhammad Ghalib also offered the funeral prayers to pay glowing tributes to Sehrai.

Sehrai died in a Jammu hospital while he was in Indian custody on May 5.

“Offering funeral prayers in absentia in UK and Europe is an open message to the people of IIOJK that they are not alone in their right of self-determination struggle,” said Kayani. Ghalib said overseas Kashmiris would raise the “extrajudicial killing” of a prominent Kashmiri leader with British and European authorities, the statement added.