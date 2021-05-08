Essay competition winners on Sino-Pak 70th anniversary announced

ISLAMABAD: An essay competition’s winners on 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations has been announced, according to Gwadar Pro.

The Competition was co-organized by Chinese Consulate-General in Lahore and Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). At the concluding ceremony winners were announced with cash prizes and special appreciation certificates.

Deputy Consul General Lahore Peng Zhengwu released his special message through video in which he said “on behalf of Chinese Consulate General Lahore, I would like to congratulate Institute of International Relations and Media Research, its Chairman Muhammad Mehdi and President Yasir Habib Khan on holding a successful Essay Competition in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.”

“It is a great honor for Chinese Consulate General Lahore to sponsor and collaborate with Institute of International Relations and Media Research in a befitting arrangement of Essay Competition participated by a large number of people from all walks of life,” he added.