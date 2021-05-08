PAL to hold Eid Milan Mushaira

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), National History and Heritage Division will hold an International Online ‘Eid-Milan Mehfil-e-Mushaira’ on May 15.

According to officials, eminent scholar Dr Waheed Ahmad will preside the ‘Mushaira.’

Prominent poet, scholar from Kohat Soraj Narain, Mansoor Afaq from Lahore, Sabir Raza from Manchester and Ghazanfer Hashmi from USA will be the chief guests on the occasion.

Renowned scholars including Dr Shahista Nuzhat, Ejaz Kanoor Raja, Saifullah Shah from Lahore and Kabeer Athar from Rahim Yar Khan, Altaf Bukhari USA, Mohsin Shakeel Quetta, Ali Arman UK and Shafqatullah Mushtaq Bahawalnager will be the guests of honour in the ‘Mushaira.’