PEF releases Rs1.32b for partner schools

LAHORE:The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has released Rs1.32 billion payments to its partner schools against fee of March 2021.

The PEF management submitted the cheque for the said amount in the bank after approval from PEF MD Asad Naeem. In a statement, the PEF MD said Rs8 billion of PEF had been released from Finance Ministry and reached the treasurer office. Soon the amount would be transferred to the PEF bank account, he said, adding that transfer of the amount from Punjab Finance Department to PEF account takes much time.

He said the PEF staff would keep working on payments of April and May 2021 during Eid holidays as these payments would be made during the month of May.

It has also been decided that payments of more than 300,000 new admissions would be made along with April and May, he added. He also announced that the arrears of new nominations of EVS Programme Phase 1 to 15 will also be made in the current month.

submission of admission forms: Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

The last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular, late college and private candidates is May 31, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 1 June, 2021 to 7 June, 2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Eid holidays: Punjab University will remain closed from 10 May (Monday) to 15 May (Saturday) on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

A PU spokesperson said Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Punjab University Jamia Masjid, Quaid-e-Azam (New) Campus will be offered at 6:45am. Dr Mufti Muhammad Muaaz will lead the prayer.