Hindko Hamdiya, Naatiya Mushaira

Islamabad: An online Hindko Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira was organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL). Mushaira presided over by Muhammad Zia-ud-Din. Imtiaz-ul-Haq Imtiaz was the chief guest. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, gave the introductory speech. Dr. Amir Sohail was the moderator.

Poets from all over the country recited Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry in Hindko language.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, in his introductory remarks said that every poet considers it his religious duty to recite Hamdo Naat.

Like other Pakistani languages, Hindko has a deep tradition of Hamad and Naat. In the early period of Hindko poetry, most of the poets’ attention was focused on Hamdo Naat and Manqabat, while in the second period, these two genres of poetry came to the fore in the form of four verses and letters. Most of the titles of this genre are Haqqani in nature, including Naat.

A study of the words of Sheikh Isa Anbala, Wajid, Sahib Haq, Ustad Namur, Ustad Nazir Ahmad Rawa, Mirza Abdul Ghani, Faqir Jilani, Muhammad Din Mahiwa and Sai Ahmad Ali among the early poets of Hindko shows that there is real love in these poets Unity of existence and love of the Prophet is the main theme.

He said in the 19th century, the Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry of Akhunzada Qabil Khan, Hakim Sheikh Imam Din, Maulvi Abdullah Waiz and Syed Shah Hussain gained immense fame.

In this regard, the four verses of the Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry of Saien Ghulam Din Hazarawi need to be studied separately. The main theme of which is unity and love of the Prophet. His book, Saudagar Aisay Bazar Da is a testament to this. He said that Saien Ahmad Ali has written letters regarding Hamad and Naat. There is passion and devotion in these characters.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, said that along with the classical, neoclassical era of Hindko, modern Hindko poets have also made Hamdo Naat their special theme.

In modern Hindko poetry, Abdul Ghafoor Malik has published a Hindko translation of the Qur’an, along with a Hindko Naatiya collection called Nain Katore.

Apart from them, from Hazara Hindko, Haider Zaman, Prof. Yahya Khalid, Asif Saqib, Prof. Farid, Sultan Sukoon, Prof. Sufi Rashid and Bashir Ahmad Sooz while Farag Bukhari, Raza Hamdani, Khater Ghaznavi, Mukhtar Ali Nayyar, Nazir Tabassum Nasir Ali Syed and Saeed Gilani have expressed their devotion to Allah and His Messenger in Peshawar Hindko. It is clear from this that the subject of true love of Allah and the Prophet is a dominant subject in Hindko literature as well as in other Pakistani languages.

I am grateful to all the poets for accepting the invitation of the PAL and participating in this Mushaira. Participants of Mushaira included Akhatar Zaman (Balakot), Sohail Ahmad Samim (Abbottabad), Qazi Nasir Bakht Yar (Nawan Shehr), Shakeel Awan (Abbottabad), Shujaat Ali Shah Ji (Shankiari), Abdul Waheed Bismal (Abbottabad), Hassam Hur (Peshawar), Bushra Farrukh (Peshawar), Ahmad Nadeem Awan (Peshawar), Syed Majid Shah, Ali Owais Khayal, Sikandar Hayat and others presented Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry in Hindko language.