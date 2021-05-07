LWMC staff to perform duties during lockdown, Eid holidays

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has announced to continue providing services to the citizens of Lahore even during lockdown and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

In this regard, an office order has been issued on the directions of CEO Lahore Waste Management Company Imran Ali Sultan on Thursday stating that all the field operational/Workshops staff of LWMC will perform their duties as per routine in their respective field/offices/workshops from 8-16 May 2021 including lockdown and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays as per directions of Govt of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the staff that will perform their duties during holidays in respective offices/field will be compensated. Sanitary workers will be paid Rs 500 per day whereas Rs 800 per day will be paid to the drivers and technical staff for performing their duties on holidays, the notification said.

CEO Lahore Waste Management Company Imran Ali Sultan stated that the department was working day and night to provide exemplary cleanliness facilities to the citizens of Lahore. He also said that the best standard of cleanliness would be maintained during Eid-ul-Fitr.