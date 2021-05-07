68 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 68 more COVID-19 patients died and 1,906 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to P&SHD report issued on Thursday, the death toll reached 8,809 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 312,522 in the province.

Businesses sealed: A special squad of Commissioner Lahore’s office sealed several businesses for violating corona SOPs here on Thursday. As per Commissioner Office, the special squad sealed bakeries and hotels for violations of corona SOPs. According to the commissioner's office, Shezan Bakery Liberty Market was sealed for non-compliance with corona SOPs. Khan Baba Hotel Chauburji was also sealed, Akram Restaurant in Gulberg, Faisal Zahoor Hotel and Bismillah Restaurant were also sealed for not observing the time limitation.

Meanwhile, Lahore police registered 3,767 cases over violation of corona SOPs in one month and nine days. Around 2,234 cases were registered for not wearing face mask while 1,533 cases were registered for violating government guidelines.