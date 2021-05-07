Pervaiz Elahi for action against drug sellers

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday directed Prisons Department to take strict action against the elements involved in selling of drugs in Punjab prisons.

Moreover, he also remarked that it is a matter of grave concern that during the last 10 years, prisons of the province are lacking medical facilities. While speaking in Punjab Assembly, he said that X-Ray and CT-scan machines are not available to inmates in jails. The PA Speaker said that strict action should be taken against those who were involved in selling of drugs in the province.

A PML-N MPA on a point of order said that the government should take notice as to why schools and colleges were collecting fee despite the fact that schools and colleges are closed. Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed Nur International University Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2021 with majority.

The Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution which includes banning of Quaid-e-Azam’s picture and Islamic writing on dummy notes for children. The resolution was moved by MPA Muzzafar Ali Sheikh, who hails from Hafizabad. According to the text of the resolution, the government should ban use of dummy notes having pictures of Quaid-e-Azam and Islamic writing.