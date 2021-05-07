Three die in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in different incidents here on Thursday.

Four brothers, including Khiyal Shah, Guftar Shah, Rafaqat Shah and Nisar Shah received bullet injuries in an exchange of fire with their rival group over a land dispute in the Battal area. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Khiyal Shah dead and others were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in a critical condition.Four other people from the rival group were also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and shifted to the nearby hospital.

The police after lodging the first information report started raids to arrest the accused Tahir Shah, Faqir Shah, Nazeer Shah and Ajab Shah, who had managed to flee following the firing. In another incident, one Muhammad Khalid sustained injuries when a speeding car hit his motorbike at Hazara Expressway near Baffa interchange.The locals rushed him to the Civil Hospital Baffa where he succumbed to his injuries. A youth, Mohammad Zahid, who has been suffering from some mental illness, jumped from a bridge in the Hatimera area.