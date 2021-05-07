Demise of Kashmiri leader condoled

Islamabad: Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Investment, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has expressed a deep sense of shock over the martyrdom of imprisoned Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai due insufficient health care facilities in jail.

In a statement on Thursday, he said the brutal treatment meted out to Kashmiri leaders by Indian authorities and keeping them in detention was an inhuman and highly condemnable act. He called upon the international community and human rights organisations to take notice of the death of Ashraf Sehrai in detention due to lack of sufficient health facilities. Sardar Tanvir observed that other Kashmiri leaders like Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Asiya Andrabi were also facing life threats due to adverse health conditions and spread of COVID-19.

He pointed out that the Pakistan Government through President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had already offered the provision of ventilators and other medical facilities in the occupied territory but the Indian authorities were refusing the same. Sardar Tanvir who is also active in AJK politics demanded of the world community and OIC to condition any medical aid to India with the extension of same facilities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.