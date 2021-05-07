Less rains than usual this month

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said the country is likely to receive less rainfall in the current month than usual.

According to it, Central Punjab will, however, receive normal rain cycles. "Two rain cycles and one or two heat waves are expected in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan during May," it said.

Meanwhile, the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) has claimed that more rain cycles are expected in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, between June and September this year.

The SASCOF foreast that Pakistan and other South Asian countries are likely to receive more rains this year.

"From June through September, the Southwest Monsoon dominates life in much of South Asia. Accounting for 75-90% of the annual rainfall in most parts of the region (excepting Sri Lanka and southeastern India), the monsoon has an all-pervading influence on the socio-economic fabric of the region and thus of the national economies of South Asian countries," read a statement issued by the World Meteorological Organisation.