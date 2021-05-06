Tourists banned in Kaghan valley amid pandemic

MANSEHRA: District administration has banned tourists in scenic locations of the district.

“I have imposed a complete ban on the travelling of tourists to scenic Kaghan valley and no business activities related to Chand Raat could take place anywhere in the district,” Dr Qasim Ali Khan, the deputy commissioner, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that though all sorts of the business activities except health facilities, medicinal stores and essential commodities would remain completely banned from May 8 to May 16 and some extra precautionary measures were also planned to keep the people away from festivities.

“There would be no shopping on Chand Raat anywhere in the district and violators would directly be sent to jail,” said Dr Qasim.

District Police Officer Asif Bahadur also told reporters that police and district administration would jointly work to ensure SOPs are followed.

“Besides others, we have deployed police en route to Kaghan valley, Shogran and other such places and those tourists attempting to sneak into these areas would be taken to justice under strict relevant laws,” he said.

He said that intra and inter-cities transport would also be banned across the district.