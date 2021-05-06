The News staffer grieved

LAHORE:Mazhar Bashir, brother-in-law of senior sports journalist Sarfraz Ahmed (The News), passed away here on Tuesday. He was former Chief Cameraman of a private TV channel and an uncle of sports journalist Azhar Masood Khan. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) also expressed their grief and sorrow on the demise of Mazhar Bashir.