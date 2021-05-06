close
Thu May 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2021

The News staffer grieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2021

LAHORE:Mazhar Bashir, brother-in-law of senior sports journalist Sarfraz Ahmed (The News), passed away here on Tuesday. He was former Chief Cameraman of a private TV channel and an uncle of sports journalist Azhar Masood Khan. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) also expressed their grief and sorrow on the demise of Mazhar Bashir.

Latest News

More From Lahore