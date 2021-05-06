Two killed, two injured in road accidents

Two people were killed while two others were injured in separate road accidents on Wednesday. A man died and another was injured after a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle in Steel Town. The casualties, who are yet to be identified, were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In a similar incident, a passerby, who are yet to be identified, died after being hit by a speedy vehicle near Shershah Chowk within the SITE B Section police station remits. The body was moved to a morgue for identification after medico-legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Separately, a police constable, 24-year-old Hammad, son of Irfan, got injured in a road accident in Orangi Town. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.

Man commits ‘suicide’

A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Manzur Colony. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The Baloch Colony police said 28-year-old Riaz, son of Faraz, committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons. Further investigation is under way.

Man electrocuted

A man was electrocuted to death at his house in Baldia Town. The body was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi where he was identified as Khadim Hussain, 35, son of Nawabuddin. Police said the man was working some electrical work when he received an electric shock.