Suspect remanded in 10-year-old neighbourâ€™s rape case

A court on Wednesday remanded a suspect in police custody in a case pertaining to the rape of a minor girl. The suspect was arrested after enraged protesters blocked the main road off Esa Nagri. They also attacked the suspectâ€™s house in the vicinity.

The man was later booked for allegedly sexually assaulting his 10-year-old neighbour who took tuition from his sister at his house. The investigating officer produced the suspect before the judicial magistrate (East) to seek his physical remand for interrogation and complete the investigation.

According to the complaint, the man subjected her to sexual assault when she came to his house for studies on Tuesday. The family and relatives of the girl surrounded the house of the suspect but he escaped from there.

The IO said the suspectâ€™s custody was required to complete investigation and other legal formalities. He requested the court for 14-day physical remand of the suspect. The judge however approved the remand for three days only and sought a progress report from the IO at the next hearing. The case was registered at the PIB Colony police station.

Professorâ€™s killing case

A local court on Wednesday ordered jail authorities to produce a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of a former college principal during a robbery bid. Sixty-two-year-old Nasreen had died while her husband Irfan, 65, had sustained wounds as robbers opened fire on their vehicle in Sharifabad on April 22, police said.

The investigation officer of the case moved an application before a District Central judicial magistrate seeking orders for the production of Shahidur Rehman from jail for questioning in the case.

He said that the suspect was arrested in another case recently; however, during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in attacking the couple, therefore, his custody was required.

According to police, robbers had opened fire on the couple who were returning from shopping for their sonâ€™s wedding after the husband tried to resist the mugging attempt.

The woman was rushed to the Liaquat National Hospital but she succumbed to her wounds during treatment. The judge ordered the jail authorities to produce the abovementioned suspect in court on Thursday (today).