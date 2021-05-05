No compromise on Namoos-e-Risalat: Ch Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi while addressing the assembly session on Tuesday said, “Namoos-e-Risalat and Khatam-i-Nabuwat is our faith, there is no other opinion in it and there is no question of any compromise on it.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has adopted a bold stance on the issue of Khatam-i-Nabuwat. He has spoken to the OIC ambassadors and will speak at an international forum. Credit for legislation regarding Namoos-e-Risalat and Khatam-i-Nabuwat goes to the Punjab Assembly. All the political parties are united on this issue and there is no difference, the speaker said.

He said all the members of the Punjab Assembly are credited for the legislation enacted in the Punjab Assembly in which it was made mandatory that wherever the blessed name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appears in the textbooks, he will be written as the last Prophet of Allah.

Meanwhile, during the assembly session, the government introduced 11 new ordinances and two new bills in the house while eight new bills were passed. The bills passed include Sugar Factory Control Amendment Bill, Infectious Diseases (Prevention & Control), Ravi Urban Development Authority, Punjab Local Government Amendment Bill 2021, Lahore Central Business District Development Authority Bill 2021, Emerson University Multan, Punjab Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill and Punjab Enforcement of Women Property Rights Bill 2021 were passed while two new bills named University of Child Health Sciences Bill and Punjab Educational Institutions Bill 2021 were introduced. The speaker adjourned the assembly session till 11:30am Wednesday (today).

Addressing the Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday, Law Minister Raja Basharat said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s unequivocal stand on the honour of prophet and Khatam-i-Nabuwat is a source of pride for the entire nation. He said there is no other opinion on the belief in the finality of Prophethood; it is a fundamental part of the faith of every Muslim.