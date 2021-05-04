Korean envoy meets KP officials

Islamabad: The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo called upon prominent governmental and civil services figures of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during his visit to Peshawar.

Suh Sangpyo called upon KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, who was accompanied by the Minister for Health and Finance of KP Taimour Salim Jhagra and Minister for Local Government and Law, Akbar Ayub Khan.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and the measures being taken for providing a more conducive environment for Korean investments to various areas including hydropower.

Various matters regarding to the promotion of Buddhist tourism in the province were also discussed in the meeting.

Suh Sangpyo similarly called upon the Inspector General of KP Police Sanullah Abbasi and the Deputy Inspector General of Counter Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Javed Wazir to discuss matters of security cooperation to enhance the inflow of Korean tourists into the province.

Korean envoy additionally called upon the Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister for Higher Education and Information, Kamran Khan Bangash to discuss possible areas of educational cooperation between universities of both countries and to encourage student to student exchanges.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea hoped that these meetings would prove to be instrumental in enhancing cooperation between the Government of Korea and the KP Government and would pave the way for enhanced foreign investments, increased tourism and educational cooperation.

Meanwhile, a signing ceremony of new technical cooperation projects between Korea Programme on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Center, Rural Development Administration (RDA) and Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR), Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) will be held today (May 4).

The ceremony participants will include Ambassador of Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo and KOPIA Director Dr. Cho Gyoungrae from Korean side and Secretary Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR), Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), DG National Agriculture Research Center (NARC), Member (C&M) PARC, Director (CSI) NARC, Director (HRI) NARC, Director (AEI) NARC, Director (PRMC) NARC from the Pakistani side.

The technical cooperation projects include self-sufficiency of virus free potato seed multiplication by Aeroponic Technique, Chilli production and post-harvest management technology development in Pakistan, and establishment of production technology of major fodder crops in Pakistan.