NAB apprehends impersonator looting people

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has apprehended Aamir Hussain, a member of impersonating gang, and started investigation against him besides writing a letter to Interior Ministry to cancel the passport of Dubai-based ringleader Khalid Solangi and sought Interpol help for nabbing him.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that both impersonators son and father, were involved in looting people including government officers by impersonating themselves as NAB chairman and director general of NAB Karachi.

According to the spokesman, the accused during investigation has revealed startling disclosures and bureau has decided to proceed further into the probe in light of these revelations.

NAB Karachi has also prepared a list of the victims of impersonator Aamir which includes people as well as government officers.

The statements of the affectees will also be recorded.

Khalid Solangi, the father of Aamir Hussain, used to blackmail various persons and government officers from Dubai by posing himself as NAB chairman and DG, NAB Karachi. While his son Aamir collected money from the victims.

It merits mentioning here that the NAB Karachi on November 27, 2020 had informed people and government servants through chief secretary Sindh about the illegal activities of Dubai-based criminal gang.

Through a media campaign, the people as well as government officers were advised not to bribe these gangsters as NAB, a law abiding institute, has nothing to do with such gangs.

On the directives of National NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, NAB intelligence wing in last three years has arrested 10 impersonating gangs who were involved in looting people by using the name of NAB or posing themselves as NAB officers. Legal proceedings were also continuing against these fraudsters. NAB once again informed people that the NAB officers were not authorised to summon any accused by telephone.

Instead the accused required in personal appearance in connecting with a case were being summoned in writing.