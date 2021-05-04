Govt to introduce climate change as subject in curriculum

Islamabad: The climate change ministry has planned to introduce the subject of climate change in the educational institutions with an aim to aware younger generation about this looming danger to this planet earth.

According to the details, the ministry thinks that the education system in Pakistan is insufficient to effectively focus on climate change that is posing grave threats to natural environment and food security of Pakistan.

The ministry would take the provinces into confidence and convince them to introduce climate change as a subject from the school to university level. The decision has been taken in line with the National Climate Change Policy 2012 that also stressed to make the climate change a compulsory subject in education curriculum.

The experts dealing with the issue of climate change have already stated that the best strategy to equip young generation to combat the looming danger is to educate and sensitize them about negative impacts of the climate change.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has also declared that “Education is an essential element of the global response to climate change. It helps people understand and address the impact of global warming, increases climate literacy among young people, encourages changes in their attitudes and behavior and helps them adapt to climate change related trends.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that education and awareness enable informed decision-making, play an essential role in increasing adaptation and mitigation capacities of communities, and empower people to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

He said the government would ramp up efforts to boost climate education–both relating to climate science and ways to tackling climate change.