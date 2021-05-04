Lawyer shot dead in Malakwal

MALAKWAL: A lawyer was shot dead over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Phalia police on Monday. Reportedly Nasrullah Warraich advocate, who is also the president of CNG pump association district Mandi Bahauddin, had an enmity with Zameer Shah group of Marala.

On the day of incident, Nasrullah was heading towards his CNG station when his three rivals opened indiscriminate fire at him near Leadher village, leaving Nasrullah dead on the spot. Police have registered a case against accused Zameer Shah and others.