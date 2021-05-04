Woman shot dead in Defence

LAHORE:A 26-year-old woman has been shot dead by unidentified suspects at her rented place in Defence area here on Monday.

The victim identified as Maiza Zulfiqar reportedly had returned to Pakistan from Britain two months back.Her parents still lived in Britain. She had been living with her friends at a rented house.

On the day of the incident, her body was recovered from the upper floor of the house where she used to live. Unidentified suspect/s barged into her house and shot her dead reportedly in her bed room.

The victim had received a bullet injury in her neck. Police removed the body to morgue. An investigator shared that the initial investigations suggested that it might be a crime of passion.

ACCIDENTS: Around 14 people died, whereas 947 were injured in 849 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 549 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 384 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.