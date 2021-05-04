Criminals of former MQM now part of PSP, says Haleem Adil

Condemning ‘foul language’ used by Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal against Prime Minister Imran khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including federal minister Ali Zaidi, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday said

Kamal had been using the same language that his former leader Altaf Hussain used in the past. Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly, he alleged that Kamal destroyed Karachi during his mayorship.

“We know that only four bridges were built from Rs300 billion and their condition is shabby,” claimed Sheikh, who is also the PTI’s central vice-president. Advising Kamal to show decency in politics, Sheikh said the PTI leaders and workers were sons of the city and not target killers.

The PTI leader said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was the PTI’s political ally. “The whole mess of the past MQM has now gathered in the PSP,” he claimed. He went on to allege that Kamal wanted bloodshed in Karachi but the city did not want another Altaf.

Shaikh also alleged that a private construction firm with the help of the Sindh police and district administration had been grabbing land from villagers of the rural Malir.