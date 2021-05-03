MPAs lead protesters ransacking Peshawar hospital

PESHAWAR: Accompanied by two MPAs, the relatives of a boy, who succumbed to his injuries at the Hayatabad Medical Complex late Friday night, ransacked the health facility.

An official said a young boy identified as Umar hailing from Jamrud was brought to the hospital where he died. The official said the relatives staged a protest and ransacked the properties. One MPA from Khyber and another female MPA from Peshawar led the protesters. A police official said they were investigating the matter after they were approached by the authorities.

Meanwhile, KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said the government has taken notice of an attack on Hayatabad Medical Complex by an MPA from Khyber and a lady MPA. “The deputy commissioner Peshawar and DC Khyber have proactively sorted out the issue. To instigate people in a hospital when it is providing service to 200 covid patients a day is unfortunate. Violence at hospitals is not right. We will stand by our doctors and the medical community and we will continue serving our people to the best of our abilities,” said the minister.