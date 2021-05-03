close
Mon May 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 3, 2021

29,370 fined in Peshawar for violating corona SOPs

National

 
May 3, 2021

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The city traffic police have fined 29,370 people during the last one month for violating the anti-Covid-19 SOPs. The chief traffic officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said masks were being distributed about the passengers and drivers while they were being educated to follow the SOPs.

Latest News

More From Pakistan