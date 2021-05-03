29,370 fined in Peshawar for violating corona SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bureau report
PESHAWAR: The city traffic police have fined 29,370 people during the last one month for violating the anti-Covid-19 SOPs. The chief traffic officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said masks were being distributed about the passengers and drivers while they were being educated to follow the SOPs.