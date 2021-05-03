Nine fall prey to coronavirus in Sindh, 888 more infected

Covid-19 claimed nine more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,667 in the province. In the meantime, 624 patients were under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 586 patients was stated to be critical and 52 of them were on ventilators.

In addition to nine more deaths, 888 new cases emerged during the previous 24 hours after 16,469 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in Sindh. He added that with 4,667 deaths so far, the Covid-19 fatality rate remained at 1.7 per cent in the province.

He explained that the diagnosis of 888 cases against 16,469 samples constituted a 5.4 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,667,984 tests had been conducted, against which 285,625 cases were diagnosed, of which 93 per cent or 265,276 patients had recovered, including 444 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said there were currently 15,682 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 15,052 were in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 624 at different hospitals. He added that of the 888 new cases, 230 were detected from Karachi, including 115 from District East, 54 from District South, 39 from District Central, 11 from District West, seven from District Korangi and four from District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 200 new case, Kamber-Shahdadkot 61, Matiari 51, Umerkot 39, Sujawal 33, Ghotki and Shikarpur 31 each, Larkana 29, Jamshoro 25, Khairpur and Naushehro Feroz 20 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur 19 each, Thatta 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Dadu 12, Tando Allahyar six, Mirpurkhas five, Sanghar two, and Jacobabad had one new case. Shah urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government to successfully deal with the pandemic.