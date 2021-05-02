Religious leaders, govt reject EU resolution: No case of blasphemy laws misuse reported, says Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the leadership of different religions and religious schools of thought in the country, as well as the government of Pakistan, have rejected the recent European Union (EU) resolution.

Addressing a joint press conference with representatives of different religions and religious sects here on Saturday, he said the EU resolution was based on ignorance of facts and false propaganda, as not a single case of misuse of blasphemy laws was reported in the country during the last six months.

Hafiz Ashrafi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said that difference between freedom of expression, freedom of religion and blasphemy was very explicit and clear. The laws of Pakistan guarantee protection of rights of all citizens of the country. The Constitution protects the rights of minorities living in Pakistan, added Ashrafi.

“We invite the representatives of the European Union and the US Ambassador for Religious Freedom to visit Pakistan to find out the facts.

“The protection of minorities’ rights is the responsibility of the state, which it is fulfilling,” added Hafiz Ashrafi.

The PUC chairman disclosed that the government of Saudi Arabia had decided to set up an 80-kanal Jamia Masjid King Salman at Islamic University Islamabad where more than 12,000 faithful would be able to offer prayers at a time.

He said that was a great gift from the Saudi government for the people of

Pakistan and the students of Islamic University, ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia.