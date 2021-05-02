‘Child rapist’ arrested

Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly abducting and raping minor girls.

According to police, the suspect, Ovais Akbar, was arrested with the help CCTV footage of the kidnappings of two minor girls. A case has been registered.

Man robbed

Two robbers looted cash and a mobile phone from a citizen in Al-Falah Society.

Police obtained the CCTV footage of the incident, showing two suspects looting Rs300,000 and a mobile phone from the citizen.

The CCTV footage further showed that the one of the robbers attempted to open fire on the citizen, but fortunately, the gun could not fire due to some fault.