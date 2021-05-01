Call for ratifying ILO Convention

LAHORE: The Pakistan Workers Federation and the ITUC-Asia Pacific have launched a campaign in Pakistan for the ratification of ILO Convention C190 to end gender-based violence and harassment. The historic and first-ever international labour standard to address gender-based violence and harassment in the world of work, the Convention (190) and Recommendation (R206) on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, was adopted at the Centenary International Labour Conference in June 2019. This convention will enter into force on June 25, 2021. So far, five countries have ratified the convention, with a few more completing the national ratification process. However, for C190 to be more impactful, more countries need to ratify it. In any circumstances the ratification and proper implementation of C190 and R206 would be urgent to address the epidemic of violence and harassment in the world of work, and particularly the prevalence of GBVH. The COVID-19 pandemic has, however, brought a new urgency.