Sydney Sweeney to be the next 'Bond' girl?

Director Denis Villeneuve is looking out for the next 'James Bond' actor

Anyone but You star Sydney Sweeney is reportedly being eyed to play the next Bond girl.

According to reports, director Denis Villeneuve is interested in casting Sweeney for the secret service agent role.

"Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond”, a source revealed.

The director believes that the 27-year-old actress is extremely talented and will appeal the younger generations.

An insider told The Sun, "Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise.

"They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise.”

Denis also thinks that Sweeney is perfect for the role as she has all those qualities required for the character that includes being physically fit.

"Plus, Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls”, the source revealed.

Ever since, the original producer Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stepped down from their roles, there has been an active search going on for the next James Bond actor.

Amazon MGM, the new creative heads, are actively looking out for a suitable male star following the departure of Daniel Craig.