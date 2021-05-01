7,381 beds reserved in Punjab hospitals for corona patients

LAHORE: Around 7,381 beds have been reserved in all government hospitals for COVID-19 patients out of which 4,391 beds are unoccupied.

In a handout issued on Friday, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, (SHC&MED) Punjab Secretary Nabeel Ahmed Awan further said that 1,623 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and of these 829 beds were vacant so far. He said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,373 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,450 beds were vacant.

He said that 450 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 321 beds were unoccupied. He said that the health department had arranged 728 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 414 ventilators were under use while 314 were unoccupied. Around 270 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 217 were occupied and 54 ventilators were vacant, said Nabeel Awan.