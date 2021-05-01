PM lays foundation for Hunza’s first IT Park

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday unveiled the plaque at a ceremony in Chinarbagh, Gilgit to lay the foundation of Hunza’s first Information Technology (IT) Park located in Nasirabad, Hunza.

Established jointly by Special Communications Organisation (SCO) and the Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan (AKFP), the IT Park in Hunza will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure with un-interrupted power supply, high-speed internet facility and a co-working space for small and growing businesses, start-ups, freelancers, and chamber of commerce, says a press release.

Imran Khan, while highlighting the opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), said, “I am pleased to witness the recent remarkable developments in the communication and information technology sector, which is reflected in the development of mobile services such as the launch of 4G and broadband services, as well as digital solutions related to cloud-based data centres, and these are all indicators of very positive progress in the region.” Major General Shahid Siddeeq, DG SCO informed the participants about multiple projects of SCO in the region which include the China optical fiber link, fiber-to-home service, satellite communications for remote areas, cloud-based data centre, incubation centre and IT parks.